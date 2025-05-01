KR Rao takes charge as CS

Hyderabad: With a mounting challenge of streamlining the administration from village to state Secretariat, Senior IAS officer K Ramakrishna Rao took charge as the new state Chief Secretary at his chambers on Wednesday.

The new head of the state administration was already assigned the task of achieving the goals set by the government in the implementation of the welfare and development programs.

Retaining the post of Finance Secretary (Full Additional Charge), the new Chief Secretary would also focus on addressing the financial challenges in the new financial year of 2025-2026 particularly mobilizing funds to meet the requirement of Rythu Bharosa, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam and Indiramma housing schemes.

Rao already has vast experience in mopping up funds from different financial institutions. Now, as the Chief Secretary, he is expected to pay more attention to borrowing funds from international funding agencies like JICA and World Bank, for executing projects like Musi Rejuvenation, Metro Rail Phase -2, Future City and other major infrastructure development projects in the state.

The Chief Secretary will also review the performance of the officers regularly and replace the underperforming officers with new ones in some important wings.

On the first day of taking charge, Rao got the opportunity to attend a video conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Secretary explained the status of welfare schemes and the challenges being faced by the state in their implementation.