KTR asks party corporators to utilise ward offices to solve issues of the people

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that the ward offices to be inaugurated on June 16 would further strengthen the good governance.

The BRS working president has a meeting with party corporators in GHMC at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday. He called upon the corporators to take the good works of the government to the people. He said that the chief minister has decentralised the administration in order to provide the development to the people in a quick time. As part of this the districts, mandals and gram panchayats were formed.

The Municipal Administration Minister asked the corporators to utilise the ward office system to solve the issues of the people. He said that there is no such system of ward offices in the country. A meeting would be organised to make the corporators aware of the functioning of the ward offices, the minister said.