KTR calls upon students to protest over fee reimbursement

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday called on the student community to mobilise and take up protest programmes against the government’s failures on fee reimbursement, Gurukul students issues, and the anarchy in the state. In a meeting with the leaders of the student wing at his Nandinagar residence, Rama Rao gave necessary instructions on future activities.

He recalled that after the formation of Telangana, BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao as the Chief Minister had brought a golden age to the education sector and provided quality education to lakhs of poor and middle-class students by setting up Gurukul educational institutions and residential colleges.

Rama Rao fumed that while there was remarkable progress in the education sector in the last ten years, the current Congress government was completely destroying that system. “The Congress government has opened the door to Goebbels’ propaganda that nothing has happened in the last ten years. The responsibility lies with the students to refute their lies everywhere,” he said.

Rama Rao announced that the struggle for the release of fee reimbursement arrears should be intensified from next month. He suggested that thousands of students should be mobilised and huge protest programmes should be organised in every constituency headquarter. He expressed deep concern that many tragedies were taking place in Gurukuls, ranging from adulterated food issues to student suicides, demanding immediate action.