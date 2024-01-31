KTR deceived minorities, charges Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and Advisor to SC, ST, BC and Minority departments Shabbir Ali has slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for enacting dramas by showing love towards minorities in Telangana.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, Shabbir Ali along with Congress party Official Spokesperson Nizamuddin said that the previous BRS government had done nothing for the welfare and development of minorities during the last 10 years and KT Rama Rao had no right to speak about the minorities in Telangana.

"The minorities didn't get any benefit when BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao was the chief minister of Telangana. KCR made many attempts to defeat an innocent minority leader like me in Kamareddy Assembly constituency. KT Rama Rao should give an answer that why did KCR come to Kamareddy and contest the election from there. KCR's intention is clear that the minority leader shouldn't come to the Assembly," he alleged.

Stating that Congress is only the party that gives opportunities to minorities, former minister Shabbir Ali said that he has been appointed as Advisor to SC, ST, BC and Minority departments and reiterated thatCongress party will give more opportunities to minorities in the days to come.

"Congress also made BRS leader Mahmood Ali as MLC and extended it's complete support to him during the MLC elections as the latter belonged to the minority. This was the commitment of Congress party towards minorities, but when it comes to the BRS party, there is nothing to say about it," he pointed out.