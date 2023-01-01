KTR inaugurates Botanical Garden flyover

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the multi-level flyover at Botanical Garden Junction, crossing Kothaguda and Kondapur junctions is the 34th Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project that has been made available to people and 11 more SRDP projects will be completed in 2023.



So far, around Rs 8,000 crore were spent for SRDP projects and 34 projects were made available to people, he said after inaugurating the Botanical Garden flyover here on Sunday.

The Minister said that, by April or May this year Hyderabad will be the first city in the country to treat 100% of its sewage and the plan is to complete the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works taken up with around Rs 1,000 crore by March/ April this year.

The SNDP was taken up to revamp the stormwater drain network after city witnessed floods in October 2020 , he said.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.