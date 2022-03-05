KTR inaugurates Tukaramgate RUB

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated the Rs 72 crore Tukaram Railway Gate road-under-bridge along with Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. With this, the State government spent Rs 6,000 crore for executing works under the Strategic Roads Development Programme so far.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR reminded that the residents of Tukaram Gate who were suffering from traffic problems since a century, heaved a sigh of relief. A signal-free city came into being with the TRS government taking up underpass, flyovers and RuBs. Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud expressed his happiness with the execution of Tukaram Railway Gate RuB fulfilling the people's long cherished dream.

With this RuB the vehicular traffic in Malkajgiri, Marredpally, Mettuguda, Lalapet, Moulali, Tarnaka will be reduced considerably, he added. KTR claimed that Telangana is in the forefront of providing the best facilities to the people. We have achieved fast economic development and speedy growth of all sectors, he said. The minister attributed the welfare schemes and development programmes taking the State to a new height of rapid growth.

The TRS government has introduced several schemes being followed by the Centre and the States, he stated. Corporators Hema, Shailaja, Sunita, Prasanna, SRDP CE Devanana, SE Ravinder Raju, EE Gopal and others were present.