KTR next victim of power struggle within Kalvakuntla family, says Cong

Hyderabad: The Congress asserted that after MLC K Kavitha, the next victim of power struggle within Kalvakuntla family would be BRS working president K T Ramarao, as efforts were being made to place him in the dock over drugs related issues. PCC Media Committee Chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy accused Harish Rao of attempting to take over the reins of the pink party at the behest of BJP.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Rammohan Reddy claimed that their forces were working overtime to ensure KTR lands in jail, just like his sister Kavitha which contributed to damage to her political prospects. He alleged that Harish Rao was trying to push KTR aside and take over the reins of BRS, and that BJP leaders are behind this strategy. He said that BJP leaders and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay should study these developments in depth and tell what is happening. “In the past I told a lot of inklings, which became true, including the secret meeting of KTR and Nara Lokesh,” he recalled.

The Congress leader further alleged that KTR would face a tough time as the strategic planning to send KTR behind the bars was already started in the Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Office in Bengaluru based on statements made by an actress. “KTR’s name was mentioned in a statement given by an actress during the investigation of a celebrity drug case in Hyderabad earlier. And based on that, a conspiracy is being hatched against KTR. A ‘troubleshooter’ wishes to get the top position within the party and is eager for dominance in BRS. Hence conspiracies are being hatched to implicate KTR based on the statement given by the actress,” he said, without naming the actress.