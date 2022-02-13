KTR, Sabitha urge NRIs to partner with State govt

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday called upon the non resident Indians (NRIs) to partner in the prestigious programm of the Telangana government 'Mana Vuru Mana Badi'.

KT Rama Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had a virtual meeting with the NRIs on Saturday. Rama Rao said that Telangana has been making rapid strides in all fields after its formation as a separate State. Many had expressed doubts on the formation of Telangana but now the State has transformed into a role model in the country. After the formation, the State under the guidance and leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is marching towards progress by making its mark in all fields, said Rao.

The Minister said that Telangana has been at the forefront in the areas of agriculture and welfare along with the creation of infrastructure with huge projects. He said, "We are moving forward with revolutionary programmes in areas such as education and medicine that are most essential for the people. We have set up hundreds of new educational institutions ranging from primary schools to special degree colleges for women, providing education with excellent facilities to millions of students and reaping the benefits." The Gurukulams established by the government and the achievements of the students through them were specially mentioned by the Minister.

The MAUD Minister said that the government launched the 'Mana Vuru - Mana Badi' programme with the aim of strengthening and developing the existing government schools in Telangana along with setting up new educational institutions. The government has already allocated Rs 7,289 crore for the programme with this about 26,000 government schools would be developed.

Stating that this was not the government programme alone, the Minister stressed on the need to have public participation. He appealed to the natives of Telangana who have gone to other countries and have well-settled to support the government in its programme. As per the guidelines laid down by the government, if anyone comes forward to develop a public school and provides financial assistance of Rs 1 crore, the government would ensure the school would be named after those suggested by the donors.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that many positive changes have taken place in the education sector since the formation of Telangana State. She expressed confidence that the government schools would soon be completely transformed through the Mana Vuru-Mana Badi programme undertaken by the Telangana government. She appealed to the NRIs settled in different countries to join the programme initiated by the government. She said all NRIs who come forward to adopt or contribute to the development of public schools in their villages or other areas of their choice would have the full support of the department of Education.

The meeting was attended by NRIs from different countries along with TRS party NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala, TRS NRI spokesperson Anil Kurmachalam and Dducation department officials Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Devasena.