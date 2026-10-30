Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
  5. Hyderabad
News

KTR seeks diversion of Musi funds to rescue Telangana farmers

In Short

Expressing outrage, he noted that the Congress party, which proclaimed a Farmers Declaration before elections, was now forcing agriculturalists to submit self-declarations to access basic welfare benefits.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the media at BRS Bhavan on Thursday Photo: Srinivas Setty
X

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing the media at BRS Bhavan on Thursday Photo: Srinivas Setty

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stop dramas in the name of Musi Rejuvenation and divert the proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore to assist farmers facing severe drought conditions caused by El Nino.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad alongside BRLP Deputy Leader P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the BRS working president called on the public to give a holiday to the Congress government, which he claimed had effectively declared a holiday for its 420 poll promises, six guarantees, crop support, power supply, Pay Revision Commission benefits, and employee retirement dues.

Expressing outrage, he noted that the Congress party, which proclaimed a Farmers Declaration before elections, was now forcing agriculturalists to submit self-declarations to access basic welfare benefits.

Criticising the administration, KTR stated that man-made drought under Congress rule forced Telangana farmers to rely on generators and private water tankers to save withered crops.

He accused the state government of plotting a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore heist without preparing a Detailed Project Report, demanding an immediate end to beautification dramas. He further alleged that public hearings conducted for the Musi project lacked genuine public participation.

Pointing to structural issues, KTR noted that three years after pillars sank at Medigadda Barrage, the government failed to conduct any inquiry and was merely stalling for time.

He highlighted that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka managed to fill reservoirs and support farmers despite facing rainfall deficits twice as severe as Telangana. Furthermore, KTR expressed deep concern over declared power holidays for industrial units, warning that power cuts cause severe, long-term damage to the state's industrial growth and overall economy.

K Chandrashekar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

K Chandrashekar

[email protected]

K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

Tags

KTR Rama RaoMusi RejuvenationTelangana FarmersBRS PartyRevanth Reddy
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X