KTR seeks diversion of Musi funds to rescue Telangana farmers

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stop dramas in the name of Musi Rejuvenation and divert the proposed Rs 1.5 lakh crore to assist farmers facing severe drought conditions caused by El Nino.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad alongside BRLP Deputy Leader P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the BRS working president called on the public to give a holiday to the Congress government, which he claimed had effectively declared a holiday for its 420 poll promises, six guarantees, crop support, power supply, Pay Revision Commission benefits, and employee retirement dues.

Expressing outrage, he noted that the Congress party, which proclaimed a Farmers Declaration before elections, was now forcing agriculturalists to submit self-declarations to access basic welfare benefits.

Criticising the administration, KTR stated that man-made drought under Congress rule forced Telangana farmers to rely on generators and private water tankers to save withered crops.

He accused the state government of plotting a massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore heist without preparing a Detailed Project Report, demanding an immediate end to beautification dramas. He further alleged that public hearings conducted for the Musi project lacked genuine public participation.

Pointing to structural issues, KTR noted that three years after pillars sank at Medigadda Barrage, the government failed to conduct any inquiry and was merely stalling for time.

He highlighted that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka managed to fill reservoirs and support farmers despite facing rainfall deficits twice as severe as Telangana. Furthermore, KTR expressed deep concern over declared power holidays for industrial units, warning that power cuts cause severe, long-term damage to the state's industrial growth and overall economy.