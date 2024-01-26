KTR: Senior leaders will take a call on party name

Hyderabad : Asserting that there are many suggestions for changing the party name BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said senior leaders would review and discuss and take a call on the change.

In an informal interaction with the media at Telangana Bhavan, he spoke on several issues. Rao said the party seniors would discuss after chief K Chandrashekar Rao fully recovers. Rao said people who argue that time should be given to the new government should also have patience to listen to the Opposition parties. ‘The new government has attracted large-scale opposition within a short period. The ruling party leaders are openly giving statements of hitting with slippers those who ask about ‘Rythu Bandhu’. As the main Opposition, the party is reminding people about the ruling party’s promises. Even today farmers with two acres can’t get Rythu Bandhu, he stated.

KTR found fault with the government for handing over the projects to the Krishna River Board Management (KRMB). He said the government should discuss in the Assembly and form an all-party committee. The party would definitely speak on such issues. ‘The government has mortgaged interests of people of Telangana’, alleged Rao. He said the CM should apologise to people for lying that the government had given ‘Rythu Bharosa’. “He has lied on an international platform like Davos. He claimed that they have started Rythu Bharosa without starting the scheme. The CM has achieved only one thing--to tour Delhi. ‘Before elections we said administration will be from Delhi; it is true,” asserted Rao.

He questioned the need for a new camp office for the CM. ‘Revanth Reddy has money to spend on irrelevant things, but has no money to give ‘Rythu Bandhu’ to farmers. ‘He had advocated that there was no need for advisers, but now he has given adviser posts to politically unemployed’, he said. Rao said the party had stopped the Adani Group from entering Telangana, but the CM has brought him to State at a time when their leader Rahul Gandhi was abusing group owner.

Rao pointed out that the party gave Telangana as a golden plaque by developing on all fronts. He said the BRS chief wanted to give some time to the government, but the party was compelled to speak out after the government was taking decisions which were against interests of people.