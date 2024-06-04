KTR slams Congress for failing to ensure safe drinking water

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the Congress government was unable to provide even safe drinking water and this was a messy regime that has completely destroyed public health.

Taking to X on the news reports that a dead body was lying in a water tank in Nalgonda, Rama Rao targeted the Congress on the failure of the government staff to maintain the water tanks.

“This is not the people’s rule. This is the regime that messes with people's lives. Uninterrupted power supply cannot be given. They cannot provide irrigated water to the crops.

They don’t care about the water tanks even if monkeys fall and die. A dead body has been lying in a water tank in Nalgonda for ten days and the government does not wake up.

Before the Sagar incident is erased from memory, again the same negligence is being shown by the Congress government.

If this government does not change, it is certain that the people will drive out the Congress,” said Rao.