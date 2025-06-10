KTR tears into BJP, Cong over ‘distorting facts’ on KLIP

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday launched a blistering attack on the BJP and Congress, accusing them of jointly conspiring to malign BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao by distorting facts about the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

The BRS leader said, “Both BJP and Congress are working with a single objective to irritate KCR garu. Their agenda is not governance but vendetta.” He clarified that the Kaleshwaram project was not the decision of an individual, but a unanimous policy decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet at that time. “Even former ministers like Eatala Rajender and Harish Rao have reiterated that this was a government-approved, cabinet-sanctioned project. The implementation was carried out by the administration, not individuals. There is absolutely nothing to hide. Everything was done with utmost transparency,” he said.

Rama Rao urged people to watch the detailed presentation made by senior BRS leader Harish Rao. “If anyone watched Harish Rao’s explanation, they would understand the project’s depth and benefits. Harish explained it as clearly as peeling a banana. It was that simple and detailed,” KTR said.

The BRS working president said, “If a leader in another country had completed a project of this scale bringing irrigation to 45 lakh acres in just four years, they would have been immortalised in their national history. That leader would have been celebrated with global honours. Sadly, in our country, such a historic project has become a tool for political mudslinging,” he said.

KTR denounced the issuance of notices by investigation bodies as politically motivated harassment. “These notices are simply attempts to irritate and distract us. We have already stated everything that needs to be said. Today, Harish Rao presented all the facts before the commission in full detail. Commision has nothing new to ask for KCR. Everything that needed to be said has already been said,” KTR declared. KCR achieved in four years what Congress couldn’t in decades. Drawing comparisons, KTR noted that while Congress governments took decades to construct major projects like Bhakra Nangal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Narmada, and SRSP, KCR completed Kaleshwaram in record time.

Criticising the Congress regime under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR said, “They came to power by making 420 fake promises, only to betray the public. This government is leading the state down a dangerous, destructive path.” He further accused Revanth Reddy of using media manipulation to mislead the public. “This media-management trickery cannot cover up their incompetence forever,” he added.