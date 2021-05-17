KTR thanks Centre for increasing supplies of Oxygen and Remdesivir

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday thanked the Union government for increasing the supply of oxygen and drug Remdesivir besides other vaccines, which would help treat patients in time.

Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at Shamshabad Airport received on behalf of the government the oxygen concentrators which reached Hyderabad in a special flight from China.. Leading renewable energy firm Greenko had donated over 200 oxygen concentrators to the government.

KTR said the government was taking all steps to combat the Covid pandemic, adding that Hyderabad has been providing treatment to patients coming from neighbouring States. The Minister said "irrespective of political parties, public representatives are working as a team to combat the virus.

He stated that the government was ensuring continuous supply of oxygen to avoid any deaths due to its crisis. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government is working with complete coordination with medical institutions. The public representatives and officials are on the ground to take stock of the situation and are acting swiftly during an emergency," Rao observed.

The minister appreciated the Greenko Group for donating 1,000 oxygen concentrators to various States in the country. In the first phase, the firm donated oxygen concentrators to Telangana. He thanked Greenko Group MD and CEO Anil Chalamasetty for helping the State during the pandemic.

KTR also thanked the management of Indigo Airlines for facilitating the transport of the oxygen concentrators from China.

Rao said several corporate organisations were offering to help the government during the pandemic. He appealed to to corporate firms to join hands in combating the virus.

The Chief Secretary informed that with the arrival of 200 concentrators, an additional 2 MTs of oxygen will be now available.