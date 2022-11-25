KTR to throw open Shilpa Layout flyover today

Hyderabad: In a major relief to the commuters and direct access to the Outer Ring Road, the Shilpa Layout flyover will be thrown open to the public on Friday. Minister K T Rama Rao will be inaugurating the flyover.

To ease traffic and improve road connectivity, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) approved the project and was taken up under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

According to GHMC, traffic will be relieved at Gachibowli Junction with the construction of 4-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR near Gachibowli junction with a total length of 2810 metres which overall costs Rs 466 crores. Better connectivity between Hi-tech City, Hyderabad Knowledge Centre (HKC) and Financial District will be provided as the main objective of connecting Punjagutta (IRR) to Gachibowli (ORR) is solved. It also gives direct connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from the core city via Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Road no 45, Durgam Cheruvu, HKC and Gachibowli. The 4-lane bi-directional flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR splits into two independent 2-lane flyovers connecting to ORR on either side.

"This is the 17th flyover completed under SRDP. Two flyovers have been constructed with a width of 456.64 metres from up ramp ORR to Shilpa Lay Out flyover and 399.95 wide down ramp flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR. A 473-meter long 8.50-metre wide up ramp flyover has been constructed from Bade Gachibowli to Mind Space, which is used as a service road. Similarly, the down ramp flyover from Mind Space to Gachibowli is 522-metres long and 8.50-metres wide," said officials at GHMC.

This Shilpa layout flyover will increase road connectivity between the finance district and the Hi-tech City. Motorists will be relieved from traffic hurdles at Gachibowli Junction.

As part of Stage-2 of the project, another work is going on from ORR to Kondapur with a length of 816-meters and a width of 24-meters. Adjacent to the old Gachibowli flyover, the up ramp towards Kondapur is 475-metres long and 12-metres wide, and the down ramp from Kondapur to Gachibowli is 305-metres long and 12-metres wide. As many as 41 projects were undertaken by SRDP and other 6 were undertaken by the respective departments such as HMDA, R&B, National Highway, with a total 47 works across Greater Hyderabad. Out of total 47 works, 31 works have been completed, while another 16 works are in various stages of development. In 31 projects, 15 are flyovers, 5 underpasses, 7 ROBs/RUBs, one cable-stayed bridge, one Punjagutta steel bridge, one Punjagutta widening, one ORR to Medak rehabilitation works are completed.