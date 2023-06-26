KTR to throw open Uppal Skywalk today

Hyderabad: The Uppal Skywalk built at a cost of Rs 25 crore by the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) will be inaugurated on Monday by MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao. The Skywalk was designed with the objective for the convenience of the public. Around 1,000 tonnes of steel have been used to build the pedestrian-friendly facility.

According to the officials, Uppal Junction is one of the busiest junctions with bus terminals around the junction with buses going towards Ghatkesar, Ramanthapur, Secunderabad, and the pedestrians crossing the road to reach their bus stops are facing difficulties.

As per the directions of Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumar was advised to take up new projects keeping in view the development and growing population of Hyderabad East.Rama Rao will also inaugurate the convention hall at Shilparamam in Uppal. It was built by Shilparamam, funds of Rs 10 crore was given by HMDA for the construction.

Key Features of Uppal Skywalk

8 Length: 660m

8 Height: 6m above the ground

8 Materials used: 1,000 tonnes of steel

8 Facilities: 8 lifts, 6 staircases, and 4 escalators

8 Connectivity: Linking six locations and the Metro Station

Benefits and Impact

8 Enhanced pedestrian safety and convenience

8 Reduction in traffic congestion and improved traffic flow

8 Estimated number of daily pedestrians (20,000+) benefiting from the skywalk