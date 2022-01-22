KTR urges Nirmala & Piyush to support State textile sector

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal to support various works taken up in handloom and textile sector in the State.

The minister requested to sanction Rs 897.92 crore for taking up infrastructure works at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. He also requested early approval of the project. He urged the Centre to finalise the policy for development of Manufacturing Regions for Textile and Apparel Sector (MRTA)' so that projects of such scale like KMTP can be suitably benefited.

KTR requested the Centre to sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla and sanction an amount of Rs 49.84 crore from the projected outlay of Rs 993.65 crore towards filling various gaps and to implement the components which include infrastructure, modernization, expansion of production base, strengthen of value chain, market development, skill development, capacity building and administration, studies and project monitoring costs of textile park, weaving and apparel park at Sircilla. Stating that the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology at Venkatagiri has gone to the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation and at present there was no such institute in Telangana to offer courses in diploma in handloom technology. The minister wanted the Centre to establish such institute in Telangana.

Rao demanded release of 50 per cent contribution of the Centre in scheme pertaining to the upgradation of powerlooms under IN-SITU adding the State government was ready to provide the remaining 50 per cent share. He wanted the Centre to immediately release Rs 13.88 crore. The minister wanted the Centre to sanction block level handloom clusters under national handloom development programme, relaxation of bank financing requirements under amended technology upgradation fund (ATUF) scheme for large textile projects.