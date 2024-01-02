KTR ushers in New Year with selfies and lunch with sanitation workers

Hyderabad: The BRS ushered in New Year with selfies and lunch with sanitation workers. Party working president KT Rama Rao interacted with sanitation workers, inquired about their welfare and had lunch with them at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Sanitation workers thanked Rao for his gesture.Speaking with them Rao recalled the BRS government's commitment to sanitation workers' welfare, highlighting the three-fold wage increase implemented for their benefit.

He acknowledged their vital role in maintaining the cleanliness of towns and villages and said that the salary raise was aimed to improve their living standards and recognition for their hard work. He further assured them of the BRS party’s continued support and pledged to work diligently to address their concerns.

Rao also suggested that GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi coordinate with sanitation workers to address their concerns and issues. They also raised other issues like health and job security. They requested Rao for support for their demands.