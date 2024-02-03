KTR’s open letter to CM on auto drivers’ plight

Hyderabad: Stating that 15 auto drivers have committed suicides because of lack of livelihood, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the government to provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to families of the victims.

In an ‘open letter’ to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Rao alleged that the government, which came to power with false promises of bringing people's rule, has turned anti-people. “While all communities were happy in Telangana for the last ten years, just under your 55-day administration, many sections of society have become vulnerable. Auto drivers have hit the road. The situation of the auto drivers, who have been working hard to support their families, has become unbearable in State,” he said.

KTR said due to lack of demand for autos, 15 auto drivers had committed suicide across State in the recent past. ‘They are facing a situation where their family will not survive due to lack of people to board autos. They are suffering mental agony as they don’t understand how to pay their children's fee. In addition to this, condition of drivers who drive hired autos is even worse. On Thursday heart of everyone in State was heavy when brother of a tribal auto driver burnt the vehicle in front of the Praja Bhavan.

Rao said it was the government's responsibility to fully support the families of the auto drivers who have lost their jobs or lost lives in the last two months due to ill-conceived policies. The BRS leader demanded financial assistance at the rate of Rs 10,000 a month to 6.5 lakh drivers in State and Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to 15 auto drivers’ families.

He remarked that changing name to Praja Bhavan was not enough; ‘people rejoice only if there is sincerity in practice’. Rao threatened to take up a movement along with 6.5 lakh auto drivers.