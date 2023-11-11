  • Menu
Kuna Srisailam Goud files nomination for Quthubullapur amidst huge rally

The nomination rally of Qutbullapur BJP candidate, Kuna Srisailam Goud, was a resounding success, drawing thousands of people from all over the constituency

The nomination rally of Qutbullapur BJP candidate, Kuna Srisailam Goud, was a resounding success, drawing thousands of people from all over the constituency. Goud's every step during the rally was met with enthusiasm and support.

The BJP party members organized a massive rally, with a fleet of ten thousand bikes creating an impressive sight. The crimson lanes, stretching from Gajularamaram to Quthbullapur Chowrasta, were filled with supporters.

Before leaving for the rally, Kuna Srisailam Goud performed a special pooja to seek the blessings. During the roadshow organised in Shapur Nagar, Goud spoke passionately, evoking emotions among the attendees. His words resonated with the crowd, further boosting their support.

Finally, Kuna Srisailam Goud filed his nomination at the office of the Returning Officer in Qutbullapur, officially entering the electoral race.

Overall, the nomination rally of Kuna Srisailam Goud in Kutbullapur demonstrated strong support and enthusiasm from the people, as well as the organized efforts of the BJP party members.

