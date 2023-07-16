Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Lal Darwaja Bonalu fair has begun grandly in Hyderabad. Lal Darwaza has become a gathering place for devotees. Devotees flocked to the Simhavahini Mahankali Temple and Akkanna Madanna Temple. Devotees are thronging in large numbers from wee hours of Sunday.



The authorities have made arrangements so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience. The police said that strict security arrangements have been made and 400 CCTV cameras have been kept under surveillance in the south zone. Traffic restrictions have been imposed in the areas where Bonalu will be held.

The temple authorities presented a gold bonam to the Goddess. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav presented silk clothes to the Goddess on behalf of the government. Along with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP leader, Rajya Sabha member Dr Laxman, former cricketer Mithali Raj, Telangana Health Director Srinivasa Rao and others visited temple and offered prayers.