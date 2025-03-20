Land acquisition begins for H-CITI project to ease traffic

Hyderabad: The land acquisition process has begun for key infrastructure projects under the Rs 7,032 crore of The Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) programme, also known as H-CT, project to ease traffic congestion.

The H-CT, aims to enhance Hyderabad's infrastructure, focusing on reducing traffic congestion and improving essential facilities through projects like road widening, flyovers, underpasses, and stormwater drainage improvements.

On Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Shivakumar Naidu reviewed land acquisition progress at multiple sites in the Secunderabad zone. Inspections were carried out for Hyderabad’s Patigadda Road over Bridge (RoB), Rasulpura Flyover, the alternative road around AOC in Secunderabad, and RK Puram and Chilakalguda Road under Bridge (RUB) works to ease traffic congestion.