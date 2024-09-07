Land sharks gobble up Uppal lake; water quality turns worst

Hyderabad: Nalla Cheruvu, also known as Uppal Cheruvu, is slowly vanishing, as the lake which was spread across 100 acres has slowly shrunk and is now just 30 acres, with the area turning into a den of encroachers. According to the locals, apart from illegal encroachments, Nalla Cheruvu receives its inflows from Raa Cheruvu, which itself is grappling with sewage and industrial pollution. As a result, the water of Nalla Cheruvu is severely polluted. As per the data of water quality recorded by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board in 2023, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand in the samples from Nalla Cheruvu was 14 milligrams per litre, which indicates severe pollution. Dissolved Oxygen at 0.3 milligrams per litre is too low for any aquatic life to survive. Total coliform group organisms are estimated at 920 per 100 millilitres of water.

Despite GHMC taking measures such as strengthening of bund, fencing, landscaping and beautification, along with constructing a sewage treatment plant, there is not much improvement in the condition of the lake. It has been encroached and shockingly, a bus stand was constructed in the FTL of the lake.

“Earlier, this lake water was used for consumption but now the lake is highly polluted. Despite GHMC officials having taken up lake restoration works two years ago and a sewage treatment plant built, it was not effective. If urgent measures are not taken, it is not very far when the lake turns into a small pond,” said Naveen, a social activist.

Remembering the 2020 and 2021 massive water logging that devastated the entire surrounding colonies, he said, “Due to massive illegal encroachment in FTL and buffer zone of the lake, the inlets of the lake have been damaged and due to that, during every massive downpour, locals are facing hardship. It would be better if the state government takes tough action against encroachers,” said Anil Rao, a local.