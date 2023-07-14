Land sharks keep on lurking at Nadergul Mosque Wakf Land

♦ Fresh encroachment reported on wakf land in Nadergul, Rangareddy district

♦ Lack of maintenance and inspection led to 80 percent loss of prime land

♦ Land owned by Masjid-e-Abadi reduced to six acres, facing threat from encroachers





RANGAREDDY: What perceived as a willful negligence of the Telangana State Wakf Board (TSWB) that continue to cause heavy damage to the properties owned by the board, a fresh incident of encroachment on wakf land is reported from Nadergul area in Rangareddy district while the activists suspected insiders role in the murky dealing.

Although the wakf property has been under the direct supervision of the wakf board for decades, no regular inspection and lack of maintenance by the board led to a loss of 80 percent of prime land due to encroachment over the years.

According to wakf Gazette, a total extent of 21 acres 39 guntas of wakf land (9.13 acres dry and 12.26 acres wet area) spread in almost 12 survey numbers is a property owned by Masjid-e-Abadi in Nadergulvillage presently at Badangpet Municipal Corporation under Rangareddy district.

However, over the years the land was brazenly encroached and shrunk to an extent of merely six acres and, if the wakf activists are believed, that too comes under the threat from the land sharks.

“Despite having a record in wakfgazette, the wakf board management fails to protect the mosque land at Nadergul village. It was found that some of the locals are connived with the land sharks and sold out much of the mosque land while the wakf board remains in slumber”,says Mohammed Mazhar Ahmed, a wakf activist who blew the whistle.

“Absence of regular inspections and safe keeping of wakf land over the years in Nadergul caused heavy loss to wakf institution and the land sharks keep on lurking at the left-over land of six acres as fencing and construction activities are rise up again,” he added.