Landmark Deal With Dassault: Tatas to build Rafale fuselage in Hyd'bad

Hyderabad: In a major leap for India's defence and manufacturing sectors, the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has inked a breakthrough deal with French aerospace major Dassault Aviation to produce the full fuselage of Rafale fighter jets in India — a first in the jet's global production history.

Marking a historic shift, the core structural components of the French-origin combat aircraft—until now manufactured exclusively in France — will be built at a new state-of-the-art facility that TASL will set up in Hyderabad. The components to be produced include the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the entire rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section—essentially the full body of the fighter jet. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line by 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

The strategic partnership, sealed through four production transfer agreements, is being hailed as a powerful endorsement of India’s growing capabilities in aerospace manufacturing, aligning with the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative. The facility will cater not just to the Indian market but will also serve global customers, expanding India's footprint in the international defence supply chain, according to a joint statement.

Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier highlighted the significance of the shift, saying: “For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be built outside France. Thanks to our trusted partners like TASL, India is emerging as a key contributor in the global aerospace ecosystem. This move supports our ramp-up plans while ensuring quality and competitiveness.”

Echoing the sentiment, TASL CEO Sukaran Singh called it a “watershed moment” in India's aerospace journey. “The production of a complete Rafale fuselage in India reflects the deep trust Dassault places in Tata’s capabilities. It’s a clear signal of how far India has come in building a world-class, export-ready aerospace infrastructure.”

The announcement comes days after India and France formalized an inter-governmental deal for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The ₹50,000-crore package includes 22 single-seaters and four twin-seaters, along with training modules, weapons systems, simulators, logistics, and upgrades for the Indian Air Force’s existing Rafale fleet.

This production milestone not only deepens strategic ties between India and France but also positions Tata as a central player in the global combat aircraft supply chain — one that promises to redefine India’s role in future aerospace collaborations.