Last-minute ‘purchasing of voters’ marks JH poll eve

Hyderabad: The big three contenders - the ruling Congress, BRS and the BJP, are all making last-ditch efforts to woo the approximately four lakh voters in Tuesday’s by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. With campaigning ending on Sunday evening, local leaders were on Monday busy with door-to-door canvassing as an eleventh hour bid to win the voters’ support for their respective candidates.

It is learnt that some parties have started distributing money and costly gifts, mainly to voters in Borabanda, Rahmath Nagar, Shaikpet and Yousufguda. For the records, the voter turnout was less than 50 per cent in these segments in the last three elections.

Now the parties are competing with one another to mobilize their supporters and ensure a bigger turnout at polling booths, this time around. The three parties have identified the colonies where their candidates are strongly placed. In some areas, apart from money, even liquor is being supplied to the voters.

Meanwhile, community leaders and heads are being weaned and appeased so that they can influence voters from their respective communities. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, BRS nominee M Sunitha and BJP contestant Deepak Reddy have been instructed to contact influential persons in some of the communities and seek their support for their respective candidature.

Given the influence of social media, all contenders have firmed up their strategies with a strong content that will also ‘expose’ the negatives of the ‘opponents’.

“Adverse content targeting rivals will be dumped in the social media to influence the voters in the last hour”, said a leader. Another contended that social media is a right platform to attack rivals.

Meanwhile, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao and BJP State unit president N Ramchander Rao held meetings with the available party leaders and reviewed the arrangements to mobilize voters on the polling day.