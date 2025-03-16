Laxman condemns auction of UoH land

Hyderabad: Dr K. Laxman, Member of Parliament and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, strongly condemns the State government’s decision to sell 400 acres belonging to Hyderabad Central University. He said that the 400-acre site, located on the east campus of the University, includes the beloved Mushroom Rock, which is home to our national bird, the peacock, as well as deer, various bird species, and rare flora and fauna.

The Congress government’s decision to encroach on a place of exceptional ecological, academic, and cultural importance, driven by vested interests from private and corporate entities, reflects its negligent attitude towards education and environmental protection.

The Telangana State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSIIC) has announced in a press release that it will auction the 400-acre site of Hyderabad Central University in the Kancha Gachibowli area of Serilingampalli mandal for an estimated value of Rs. 10,000 crores between March 8 and 15.

However, this land rightfully belongs to the Central University, as the United Andhra Pradesh government allocated 2,300 acres under Survey No. 25 for research and educational development when the university was established.

On one hand, the Congress party criticizes the BJP government for privatizing and handing over national wealth to industrialists and corporate powers; yet the same Congress, which claimed it would protect the country’s wealth from corporate takeover, is now engaging in such auctions for dubious benefits.

“If the Congress government is sincere, it must reverse this decision and re-allocate the land to the university, demonstrating its commitment to education and environmental preservation.”

The BJP MP warned that if the auction of Central University land is not withdrawn, the BJP will initiate an agitation.