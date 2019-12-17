LB Nagar: CM relief fund aid extended to kidney patient

LB Nagar: MLA Sudheer Reddy on Tuesday issued a CM relief fund cheque of Rs 28,000 to a beneficiary suffering from kidney disease, Praveen Kumar, of Snehapuri Colony in Kothapeta.

MLA said, "Poor people are getting quality treatment with CM relief fund. Eligible people can approach and get benefitted through it." Ananthula Raji Reddy, Jagadish Yadav, Bhaskar Yadav and others were present.