LB Nagar incident: Accused, a criminal in past

Hyderabad: Sensational information is coming out from the attack on the girl case in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. It is known that Shivakumar attacked the young woman and her brother for rejecting his love. The young woman's brother Prithvi, who was seriously injured in the attack, died. Meanwhile, the villagers say that the accused Sivakumar was of a tense nature from the beginning.

They said that his father reprimanded him in this matter of love. It is reported that he killed his own father with a hammer. However, it seems that the villagers did not let the matter of this murder come out. The police is conducting a comprehensive investigation in the wake of Prithvi's murder. They are also investigating the past crimes by Shivakumar.

Sivakumar of Nerellacheruvu village of Rangareddy district has created chaos with his attack on two people on Sunday. This atrocity took place in RTC Colony under LB Nagar on Sunday afternoon. Shivakumar, who belongs to Nerellacheruvu village of Farooq Nagar mandal in the district, fell in love with Sanghavi, who studied with him in school in Shadnagar. He has been harassing Sanghavi since then.

After class 10, Sanghavi's family moved into a rented house in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. While Sanghavi was studying in her fourth year at Homeo College in Ramantapur, her brother Prithvi had completed engineering and was trying to get a job. Shivakumar has completed his degree and lives in Ramantapur. It is reported that Sanghavi reprimanded him when he told Sanghavi again about his love recently. Sivakumar got angry and went to Sanghavi's house in RTC Colony on Sunday and attacked her with a knife.