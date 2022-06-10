Leaders urged to make BJP NE meeting successful

Hyderabad : Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay has called upon party leaders to work for making its national executive meeting here on July 2 and 3 a huge success.

A meeting of the party leaders was held under the leadership of Sanjay here on Thursday. According to sources, the leaders decided to have several committees, like logistics, food, media. They were told to coordinate among themselves to make all arrangements without giving scope for errors. The leaders were told to co-operate with one another and have patience while taking up work.

Sources said that the leaders were told that this was an important meeting of the party and Telangana was selected with a purpose. The party aims to get into power in the State in the next elections and strategically decided to hold the meeting in Hyderabad. It should be taken as a prestige issue and everyone should strive to make it successful, Bandi said.Several party leaders and CMss of States, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the meeting.