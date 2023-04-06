Leak-to-lapse and to "leak"; a U-turn that baffles

Hyderabad: The twists and turns over the SSC Telugu and Hindu question papers leak is baffling following State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and the police taking a complete U-turn within less than 24 hours.

Sabitha Indra Reddy had on Tuesday held a video conference with the district collectors, police commissioners, and SPs, along with Education Secretary Vakati Karuna and Director of School Education Srievasena in the evening.

She warned the government will act sternly and permanently remove the employees resorting to irregularities in conducting the examination. "None will be spared if dereliction of duties is found."

However, at the same time, she reportedly said in the meeting that the question papers of the ongoing SSC examinations were not leaked; she asked students not to worry about it.

Later, the State School Education Department (SSED) said that it had taken action against those found guilty in two separate incidents of malpractice in the SSC examinations. It is pegged that the Hindi question paper leak took place in ZPHS Boys, Kamlapur mandal of Hanumakonda district (examination centre) around 9.45 am as a case of malpractice.

It said, "Based on the enquiry report, it is concluded that the incident is a case of malpractice and the offence is accordingly dealt with, by booking of cases against the offenders, under the relevant legal provisions of prevention of malpractices." Similarly, it has also called the leak at Vikarabad also a case of malpractice.

Similarly, the Warangal Commissioner of Police on Tuesday had schooled the media at a conference insisting on distinguishing between "leak of a question paper" and "coming out of a question paper" from the examination centre due to a lapse in adhering to procedure at the centre.

However, in less than 24 hours, there appears to be a complete U-turn on the stand taken by the Education minister and police. While the minister officially assured parents and students that there was no leak of question paper on Tuesdaybut said on Wednesday none behind the leak of Hindu question paper would be spared.

Similarly, the police had also concluded that what had happened with the Hindi question paper on Tuesday was not "coming out" from the exam centre, but it was an incident of "leak of question paper" was the stand on Wednesday.

What transpired between the "leak" to "lapse" to "leak' has now turned into a million-dollar question that is baffling and turning into a major point of discussion in several academic circles.