Legislators to meet soon on addressing Gulf workers concerns
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy has informed that a high-level meeting with MLAs and MLCs of the Telangana’s ‘Gulf affected’ areas will be held soon
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's Advisor Vem Narender Reddy has informed that a high-level meeting with MLAs and MLCs of the Telangana’s ‘Gulf affected’ areas will be held soon. The delegation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) NRI Cell met Vem Narender Reddy at his residence here on Sunday and submitted a memorandum to him, seeking to expedite the process of formulation of Gulf Welfare Board and NRI Policy.
On the occasion, Vem Narender Reddy assured that the meeting would be arranged with the Chief Minister and he would try to resolve all the problems of Gulf workers.
Nizamabad Rural MLA Dr. R. Bhupathi Reddy, Armur Assembly Congress In-charge P Vinay Kumar Reddy, TPCC NRI Cell chairman BM Vinod Kumar, Gulf JAC leaders Manda Bhim Reddy and Chennamaneni Srinivasa Rao were among them who met Vem Narender Reddy.