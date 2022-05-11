  • Menu
Light to moderate rains likely to lash Hyderabad

With impact of cyclone Asani at coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains to lash the isolated parts in Hyderabad and a few places in the State.

Hyderabad: With impact of cyclone Asani at coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains to lash the isolated parts in Hyderabad and a few places in the State. There will be thunderstorms accompanied by lightnings with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in isolated places in Telangana for next 48 hours, predicted Indian Meteorological Department Hyderabad. Mancherial, Jayashankar, Bhupalapally, Mulgu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahubabad districts are expected heacy rainfalls on Wednesday.

The IMD stated that cyclone Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm in next 24 hours. The IMD also stated that the temperature in Hydereabad s likely to be 32 Degree Celsius and 42 Degree Celsius respectively in next 2 days.

It is to mention here that Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 38.4 Degree Celsius whereas Adilabad reported 43 Degree Celsius which is the highest in the State.

