Lions Club holds mega health camp

Hyderabad: About 500 persons availed of services extended at the free mega health camp organised by the Lions Club of Secunderabad-Vikrampuri, in coordination with Arya Health Care Centre, at Chintal Ring Road. They were offered free medicines, besides various tests.

Club president Bhaskar Goud, Lions district governor Sree Rama Raju and K Srinivas Reddy, who chaired the inaugural session, said the club serves with the motto of ‘Manava Seve Madhava Seva.’ They said the camp’s aim was to contribute to the efforts for building a healthy society. Dr. V Subramanyam, Lion Ananth Reddy and Lion S N Reddy were present on the occasion.