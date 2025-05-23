Local body polls likely in July

Hyderabad: With no indication of 42 per cent BC reservation getting implemented in near future, the State is likely to go in for local body elections in July.

Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent visit to Nagarkurnool, there is a buzz in political circles that the ruling Congress is contemplating such a move. According to party sources, with the Chief Minister hinting at this possibility on Tuesday, the ruling party is strategising itself to push development and welfare programmes undertaken so far by the Congress government.

“We have put in all our effort in ensuring that BCs get their due before the local body elections. The BC caste census was in fact the parameter for rendering social justice. However, we shall be going ahead with the development agenda and the latest schemes like fine rice distribution and indiramma indlu for the poor, while also highlighting other issues,” said a party spokesperson. The Congress party, which ensured the successful passage of the BC resolution in Telangana, has remained committed to allocating 42 per cent seats to BCs in the upcoming local body polls, at least within the party.

Revanth Reddy on several occasions pressed for implementation of quotas to the Union government and approval in Parliament. As part of their preparedness for the local body polls, the leadership will aim at resolving issues within the party.

It will also focus on mobilising party cadre to reach out to the people, so that it turns the tide in its favour by promoting the government schemes, ahead of the local body polls. During Tuesday’s review meeting of Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency, it is learnt that the Chief Minister hinted at increased chances of holding local elections in July. He met MLAs from the Nagarkurnool parliamentary constituency and had separate meetings with Achampet MLA Vamsi Krishna, Wanaparthy MLA T Mega Reddy and Kalwakurthy MLA Kasireddy Narayana Reddy. Development and welfare schemes were reviewed, as well as the performance of the party and MLAs. Reddy discussed implementation of government schemes, feedback from the people and other issues.