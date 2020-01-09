Locals protest against wine shop

Nacharam: Division residents are facing a lot of menace with the liquor shops in the division. A lot of criticisms were faced because of the wine shops which are started without following rules and regulations. Residents are venting spleen anger at the shop owners as they are kept near temples.

Locals held a protest to remove the wine shop started near Ayyappa Temple in Savarkar Nagar. Former Uppal MLA Prabhakar extended his support to the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar said, "People who visit the temple will feel uncomfortable with the liquor shop which is started adjacent to the temple arch. Respective officials should respond and remove the shop at the earliest." He added, "Protest will be started if the wine shop is not removed from that place."

"People who visit the wine shop are parking the vehicles near the temple. It is creating nuisance to the people who are going to the temple. Though many complaints are lodged on the issue, no action was taken on the shop, says Lakshmi, a local resident.

"Wine shop owners are crossing the rules for making money. The wine shop is placed between ESI hospital and temple. Officials are also supporting them in this aspect, says Ravi, a local resident.

Nacharam division BJP former president Pothagani Gopal goud, Bekkari Ravindar Reddy, Aswadhama Reddy, Padma Reddy, Chandramouli, Rajireddy, Yogeswar Redd, Veer Sawarkar Nagar resident's association president Madhusudhan Reddy, Secretary Sukhla, vice-president Surya Prakash rao, colony residents participated in the protest.