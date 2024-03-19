Lok Sabha polls: Congress to clear 9 more names in 2nd list

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s CEC (Central Election Committee) will be clearing names of 9 more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha from Telangana, as part of the 2nd list.

According to party sources, this time during the deliberations of CEC on Tuesday, the party will clear the list of 9 more candidates, while the remaining are likely to be cleared after further deliberations after a few days.

“Since there is a clarity about these nine constituencies and CM Revanth Reddy has beforehand persuading the party High Command on this, the list of these candidates will arrive most likely following the meeting on Tuesday,” told an MP aspirant to The Hans India. Ahead of the crucial CEC meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Congress party’s top brass including Sonia Gandhi to brief about the political situation in Telangana, besides discussing the finalisation of the remaining 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The CM who reached Delhi directly from Maharashtra on Monday called on Sonia Gandhi at her official residence and brought to her notice about the successful completion of 100 days in office and implementation of the 6-guarantees. As the AICC’s CEC will be holding a key meeting in the national capital for deliberating and finalising the next set of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, Revanth Reddy also gave brief insights into the prioritisation of the candidates, particularly those who have dissented from BRS in the recent days and could play important role in winning votes in the segments particularly where the pink party is strong.

Later during the evening Revanth Reddy also called on other leaders including AICC general secretary (Org) K C Venugopal with the details of probables and those who had survey reports in their favour including those who have recently joined the party.