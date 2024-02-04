Live
Lok Sabha polls: Gandhi Bhavan flooded by ticket hopefuls
On the last day today alone, the party office receives 166 applications, taking the count to 300
Hyderabad: A total of 306 applications were received at Gandhi Bhavan, the State unit head office of the Congress party from aspirants seeking tickets for contesting Lok Sabha polls. On Saturday, the last day alone, the party office received 166 applications.
With several applicants applying for Khammam parliamentary ticket, the segment has turned out to be a hot cake amongst the contenders. Former PCC working president Jetti Kusum Kumar filed applications. Earlier besides former PCC chief V Hanumantha Rao, VVC group MD Rajendra Prasad amongst others had applied.
The other prominent leaders including Dr Pidamarthi Ravi (Warangal), Motkupally Narsimhulu, former MLA Katakam Mruthyunjayam, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna (Peddapalli), PCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar (Bhongir) and scores of others applied.