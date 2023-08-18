Long delay in TSCPGET results leaves students in a dilemma

Hyderabad: The delay in the release of Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TSCPGET) results has put students in big trouble to pursue higher studies in Osmania University.

The university authorities stated that the results were put on hold due to technical errors in the question paper of some masters entrance exams. Due to the delay some students are joining autonomous colleges fearing they may not get a seat. CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated courses in universities including Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamaru, Satavahana, Telangana MahilaVishwavidyalayam and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological university in 45 courses. It has been more than two months since the results have been delayed leaving students in a dilemma. PGET is mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for post-graduate admission in OU campus and affiliated colleges.

Anushka Sarkar, a student who is eagerly waiting for results said, “It has been one and half month since the TS CPGET exam has been completed; yet the results have not been released. I am in dilemma. First of all in Hyderabad there are very limited colleges which offer forensic science courses or MSC biotechnology courses. Seats in many autonomous colleges are getting filled under the management quota.Will I get a chance in any OU affiliated colleges after the result is released has no surety; it will be better if the authorities release results as soon as possible.”

“It has been more than two months that we are waiting for results. There were limited seats in every course last year. As per data there were around 45,003 PG seats available in OU and other Telangana Universities and its affiliated colleges; even this year it would be same. It will be better if the OU authorities release the results as soon as possible,” said Venu Gopal, another student, who is eagerly awaiting PGET results. Said Seema Rao, a student,“vexed of waiting for PGET results. Autonomous colleges have started the admission process.

I fear that I may not get admission in a good college after the results are announced. As seats are limited, I have taken admission in an autonomous college in the city.” On condition of anonymity, a senior OU officer said, “the results are put on hold due to technical errors in the question paper of MA Journalism. We have planned to re-conduct the examination. Recently the university introduced MSC data science. Both the exams are scheduled on August 31. After that may be the overall courses’ results will be released.