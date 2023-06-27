Live
- Will carryout Turpu Kapu census if Jana Sena comes to power: Pawan
- KCR is afraid of losing polls in Telangana: Sanjay Raut
- Same formula of K’taka will be followed in Telangana: Revanth Reddy
- Keep an eye on child’s behaviour to check drug usage
- PCOS may double risk of ovarian cancer after menopause: Study
- PM Taking Inspiration from Pakistan on Uniform Civil Code-Owaisi
- IDFC FIRST Bank Raises Rs. 1,500 Crore of Tier-2 Bonds in Domestic Indian Bond Markets Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India
- Wedding tips to keep in mind Timing is everything
- From a summer romance to the Kama Sutra…
- Manipur violence: Govt to introduce ‘no work, no pay’ rule for staff
Looks like KCR is promoting KTR, says Owaisi
Says the KCR’s government has totally ignore Osmania hospital even after several pleas to take care of it
Hyderabad: AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR seems to be promoting his son, IT Minister KTR.
Asaduddin showered questions on the KCR government. He said that the government has built buildings for all castes but left the Islamic center. He complained that Osmania Hospital was not taken care of. The MP said that no matter how many times he told about this hospital, KCR did not care.
He questioned why the metro train was not built up to the old city. He said that political parties should never distance themselves from the people. Responding to Minister KTR's meeting with the Union Ministers, he said it is good to meet them.
