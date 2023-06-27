Looks like KCR is promoting KTR, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Telangana Chief Minister KCR seems to be promoting his son, IT Minister KTR.

Asaduddin showered questions on the KCR government. He said that the government has built buildings for all castes but left the Islamic center. He complained that Osmania Hospital was not taken care of. The MP said that no matter how many times he told about this hospital, KCR did not care.

He questioned why the metro train was not built up to the old city. He said that political parties should never distance themselves from the people. Responding to Minister KTR's meeting with the Union Ministers, he said it is good to meet them.