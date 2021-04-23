Low-key Brahmotsavam at Chilkur Balaji temple

Hyderabad: The seven-day annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji Temple was a low- key affair with very few devotees owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Dhwajarohanam is the ritual which signals the beginning of the Utsavams by anointing the flag of Garuda on the Dhwajasthambham. After Abhishekam, Naivedyam and Mangala Harathi, prasadam is given to childless ladies. Every year this event attracts thousands of women due to the efficacy of the Divine Garuda Prasadam.

This year very few women could take it as the Temple Archakas had taken adequate precautions to keep the Utsavams crowd free. As Garuda brings Amrutham the Nectar down to earth, prayers were added to help overcome the devastating second and third waves of Covid-19 which are becoming unmanageable.