Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Low-key Brahmotsavam at Chilkur Balaji temple

Low-key Brahmotsavam at Chilkur Balaji temple
x

Low-key Brahmotsavam at Chilkur Balaji temple

Highlights

The seven-day annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji Temple was a low- key affair with very few devotees owing to the ongoing pandemic.

Hyderabad: The seven-day annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji Temple was a low- key affair with very few devotees owing to the ongoing pandemic. The Dhwajarohanam is the ritual which signals the beginning of the Utsavams by anointing the flag of Garuda on the Dhwajasthambham. After Abhishekam, Naivedyam and Mangala Harathi, prasadam is given to childless ladies. Every year this event attracts thousands of women due to the efficacy of the Divine Garuda Prasadam.

This year very few women could take it as the Temple Archakas had taken adequate precautions to keep the Utsavams crowd free. As Garuda brings Amrutham the Nectar down to earth, prayers were added to help overcome the devastating second and third waves of Covid-19 which are becoming unmanageable.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X