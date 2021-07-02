LPG cylinder is now Rs 887 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: While the public is reeling under the pressure of skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices, the centre dropped another bomb with the increase of the LPG prices. The price of the LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 25 and now the cylinder is priced at Rs 887.

The price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder rose to Rs 887 when the petrol price touched Rs 101.04 per litre from the existing Rs 861.50.

After the revising price came into force on July 1, the LPG dealers began issuing the revised cash receipts to the public. Even those who booked the cylinders before the enhancement of the price i.e, Rs 861 were also given the receipts with a hike of Rs 25.50 paise on a cylinder.

In February, the price of LPG was Rs 746.50 and later it has been increased by Rs 10 in March. The price was increased further settling at Rs 861.