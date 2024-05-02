LS polls: MCMC to closely monitor social media

Hyderabad: In the wake of the continuing trend of political parties, candidates, and their supporters using social media in a big way, the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) is keeping a close watch on social media, political parties, and candidates.

According to the Hyderabad District Election Officer, to ensure accountability in political messaging on social media platforms including Facebook, X (Twitter), WhatsApp, and Instagram during polls, this committee will keep a close watch on social media and those who indulge in providing indirect publicity to political parties and candidates.

“The MCMC will monitor social media as per Election Commission (EC) guidelines, while personnel belonging to the cyber police as well as police officers will monitor social media platforms to keep a check on the uploading, sharing, and circulation of content posing a threat to the overall peace and harmony,” said Ronald Rose, Hyderabad DEO.

On Wednesday, S Senthil Kumaran, Hyderabad Parliament Constituency Expenditure Observer, along with other officers, inspected the MCMC Centre set up at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation headquarters in view of the parliamentary elections.

During the inspection, the officer inquired about the activities being carried out by the MCMC during the parliamentary constituency elections in Hyderabad district. The records at the MCMC centre were thoroughly examined. The officers expressed their satisfaction regarding the management of the registers, the permissions given in relation to advertisement, recognition of paid news, and the election campaign of the candidates.

The observer advised the MCMC nodal officer to monitor election issues more closely on social media. It is advised to keep a close monitor on the topics related to the Parliament elections on social media platforms.

To curb attacks on religions and castes, abusive language, inappropriate remarks, incitement to violence, against court orders, against the justice system, and against the sovereignty and unity of the country in accordance with the rules of conduct of elections, the committee shall strictly follow the guidelines during the election period.

The MCMC, election expenditure monitoring committee, and MCC nodal officers have been advised to work in coordination during the polls.

Moreover, the Hyderabad DEO said that the EC has issued detailed guidelines for political advertisements on platforms that include obtaining certification for contents before putting them in the public domain. Besides, all social networking sites have also been asked to maintain expenditures incurred by political parties and individual candidates on social media advertisements.