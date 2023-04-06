LV Prasad Eye Institute of Hyderabad ranks 8 in Ophthalmology category for 2023

The renowned LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Hyderabad, one of the top-10 eye health institutes in the world has earned global recognition for its extensive research in eye health and adoption of modern approaches in medical services.



Meanwhile, Spain's SCEMAGO Rankings Agency has announced that LVPEI has been ranked 8th (2nd in Asia) among the world's top-10 ranks in the Ophthalmology section of the 2023 Rankings Research Output. This makes the institute as the only Indian ophthalmology research institute to be included in the list of top Ophthalmology research institutes.

LVPEI Founder President Dr. Gullapalli N. Rao and Executive President Dr. Prashant Garg stated that it is very encouraging to recognise LVPEI as one of the world's ophthalmology research institutes and we are happy to be the first institute from our country.

According to rankings, Moorfields Eye Hospital (London) and Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore, USA) are among the ten best ophthalmic research institutions followed by Singapore National Eye Center (Singapore), University of MIAMI Health System (Florida, USA), Singapore Eye Research Institute (Singapore), UCLA Health System (California), National Institutes of Health (USA), LVPEI (India), USA Department of Health Human Services (Washington DC) and Institute National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (France).