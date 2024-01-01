Mahadwara in Chilukur Balaji temple: Devotees throng for darshan of Swamy

Hyderabad: In celebration of the New Year, devotees will have a chance of the Swami in Mahadwara in Chilukur Balaji temple on Monday. It is estimated that nearly one and a half lakh devotees will visit Swami on the occasion of New Year.

The temple authorities took a crucial decision as there was a lot of crowding of devotees. It has been decided to stop 108 circumambulations and take darshans from Mahadwara (short vision). While the devotees will be allowed through four queues, a parking lot has been arranged a kilometer away from the temple. Devotees have to come to the temple on foot from there.

RTC is running special trips in view of the rush of devotees. Arrangements have been made at the temple so that the devotees do not face any trouble. Also, the police have made strict arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.