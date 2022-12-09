Mahesh Bigala vows to unite NRIs to join BRS globally

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala welcomed the Election Commission of India's official approval to change the name of TRS to BRS. He extended his wishes to the party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the party cadre on behalf of the NRIs.

On the occasion, he pledged to unite NRIs from different countries, to join forces with Chandrashekar Rao to achieve 'BJP Mukt Bharat'.

Mahesh who is touring the US, recalled that the 52 chapters of TRS (BRS) NRI wing had passed a resolution in June this year, asking CM KCR to foray into the national politics. He exuded confidence that the formation of BRS will mark creation of a new chapter in India's history and ensure that the people of the country benefit from revolutionary schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha, Palle and Pattana Pragathi, and Haritha Haaram.