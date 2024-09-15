Mahesh Goud vows justice to victims of communal violence

Hyderabad: Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir and newly appointed TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the communal violence that rocked Jainoor in the Kumrambheem Asifabad district recently.

They also promised that adequate compensation would be provided to those who suffered losses in the riots. The assurances came during a meeting with a delegation of Jainoor residents who visited Shabbir Ali’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday. Mahesh Kumar Goud, who was visiting Shabbir Ali on a courtesy call following his appointment as TPCC President, also met with the victims during the meeting. The Cong leaders had a telephone conversation with the District Collector and the SP to assess the status of the investigation into the violence. They were informed that 110 shops were set on fire during the riots, and 28 individuals involved in the violence had been identified.

Mahesh Kumar Goud reiterated the Congress government’s secular commitment and asserted that the state would not tolerate violence. He said that while the government had taken strong measures to prevent such incidents, certain communal elements attempted to disturb the peace and malign the administration.

“We will ensure that these elements are brought to justice, and adequate compensation will be paid to all victims, regardless of their community,” Goud assured. He also emphasized that steps would be taken to restore peace and rebuild trust in the affected areas.