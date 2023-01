Mahmood Ali mourns Mukarram Jah Bahadur

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of eighth Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad kingdom Mukrram Jah Bahadur in Istanbul city of Turkey.



Expressing his condolences, the Home Minister said Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan's great grandson Makarram Jah Bahadur was 90 years at the time of his demise. He recalled Mir Osman Ali Khan had proclaimed his grand son Mukarram Jaj Bahadur as his heir and successor.

Mahmood Ali said after the demise of Mir Osman Ali Khan, Mukarram Jah Bahadur was coronated in 1967 in Chowmohalla Palace in Hyderabad. Mukarram Jah Bahadur had been residing in Isthambul since a long time.