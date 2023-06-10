Live
- Picture of traffic signal melted in Vijayawada seems to be untrue
- Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts on June 10: Deals on iPhone 13, Poco X5 and more
- Shakambari Utsavalu will begin on July 1st at the Durga Temple
- Fire breaks out in Khammam Agricultural Market
- TS Haritotsava from June 19
- IN undertakes twin carrier CBG ops in Arabian Sea
- Amit Shah to Visit Tamil Nadu on Sunday
- Bonalu festival showcases Telangana's rich culture: Minister
- BJP state vice president appeals to authorities to put off school reopening date
- Telangana: Women beat up fake Swami in Thorrur
Major Fire in Sangareddy-Four injured.
Highlights
Hyderabad: Four workers were seriously injured in a major fire that broke out in a chemical factory in industrial area of Pasamylaram in Sangareddy...
Hyderabad: Four workers were seriously injured in a major fire that broke out in a chemical factory in industrial area of Pasamylaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday evening. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is said that the four workers suffered about 35% burn injuries and have been shifted to hospital.
Three fire engines have rushed to the spot and are trying to put off the fire. However, entire area is under thick black smoke causing problems for the people in the nearby areas. No one from the factory management was available as it is said that they left the place immediately after the fire broke out. No staff is also available. Police is investigating the case.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS