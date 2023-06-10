Major Fire in Sangareddy-Four injured.

Hyderabad: Four workers were seriously injured in a major fire that broke out in a chemical factory in industrial area of Pasamylaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday evening. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It is said that the four workers suffered about 35% burn injuries and have been shifted to hospital.

Three fire engines have rushed to the spot and are trying to put off the fire. However, entire area is under thick black smoke causing problems for the people in the nearby areas. No one from the factory management was available as it is said that they left the place immediately after the fire broke out. No staff is also available. Police is investigating the case.