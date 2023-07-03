Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad

Rangareddy: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has initiated a series of raids to combat ganja transportation, unauthorised hookah centres, and the drug trade. These concerted efforts by specialised units and coordinated operations aim to dismantle illicit networks, apprehend perpetrators, and safeguard the community from the threats posed by these crimes.



Law enforcement teams, including the police, Anti-Narcotics Cell, and Special Operations Team (SOT), meticulously planned targeted raids on suspected locations known for illegal activities. These joint efforts resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of ganja and the arrest of multiple individuals involved in its transportation.

The police are actively tracing the entire supply chain and working to apprehend all those connected to the illegal drug trade, dealing a significant blow to the network operating within the Commissionerate's jurisdiction.

Simultaneously, the crackdown focused on unlicensed hookah centres, known for their association with drug abuse and other unlawful activities.

Several establishments were found operating without the required licenses and permits. Thorough investigations are underway to identify the masterminds behind these operations and ensure they face legal consequences.

In a recent operation conducted by the Rajendranagar Zone Special Operations Team (SOT), a notorious marijuana gang involved in drug transportation was intercepted and apprehended. Prompt action based on credible information led to the interception of a Skoda car suspected of carrying a significant quantity of cannabis.

Preliminary estimates suggest that the vehicle contained approximately 155 kg of ganja, delivering a substantial blow to the illegal drug trade in the area.

Further, the Cyberabad SOT police targeted inter-state marijuana smuggling, resulting in the apprehension of three gangs involved in transporting the illicit substance within Cyberabad limits. A major breakthrough occurred near Shapur in the Balanagar zone, where authorities seized a staggering 753 kg of ganja. Two individuals associated with the operation were promptly arrested. The accused had concealed the contraband within sacks loaded in a DCM vehicle. Alongside the arrests, a total of 758 kg of ganja and a DCM vehicle valued at Rs 2.35 crore were confiscated.

Another recent series of raids by the SOT police at a hookah centre in the jurisdiction of Attapur police station, Rangareddy district, resulted in the apprehension of 25 individuals. These operations address concerns surrounding unauthorised establishments associated with illegal activities.

Senior officials of the Commissionerate commended the collective efforts of the police, highlighting the significance of these operations in combating criminal activities and ensuring public safety. They reaffirmed their commitment to creating a secure environment for residents and pledged to continue such operations to eradicate illicit activities in the region.

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate urges the public to actively support their fight against illegal activities by providing information about any suspicious or unlawful practices in their vicinity. The police guarantee complete confidentiality to informants and emphasise their commitment to protecting the privacy and safety of those who come forward with valuable information.