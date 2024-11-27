Make PJTAU No. 1 agriculture varsity in country: Tummala

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Tummala Nageswara Rao called upon the scientists to work towards making Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) the number one among agricultural universities in the country.

On Tuesday, he spoke after launching the logo and flyer for the upcoming Diamond Jubilee celebrations of PJTAU next month.

He said the university began its journey 60 years ago, but it was neglected in the recent past. He expressed hope that with the appointment of a new vice-chancellor (V-C), the university would be revamped.

The Telangana Farmers Welfare Commission Chairman, M Kodanda Reddy, said that since the Congress party came into power in the state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken several initiatives for the welfare of the farmers.

Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Dr G Chinna Reddy, who was also present recalled that he had studied at the university's Rajendranagar campus during the academic years from 1971-78. He suggested that the university should be revamped under the leadership of the new V-C. PJTAU V-C Professor Aldas Janaiah said that the university has achieved several milestones in the past 60 years, including, the development of new crop varieties.